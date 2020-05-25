With migrants leaving city, housing societies face shortage of security staff

mumbai

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:41 IST

Several housing societies in the city have lost their security guards as migrant workers have started leaving the city. A considerable chunk of the migrants who left the city were security personnel manning building gates or commercial establishments; and their departure has led to a dearth of manpower.

In many housing societies, members have started taking turns for daily chores such as operating water pumps and electricity meters, while a few others have wooed their security personnel with extra incentives. Agencies providing security personnel said half of their workforce has left and there was no possibility of their return anytime soon.

“Housing societies are complaining about shortage of security personnel as most of them have left the city in the past few days. Working committees of the societies are facing many challenges; from complying with the municipal corporation norms related to health protocols of tenants to arranging security. In the absence of the security personnel, the tenants are left with no option but to take responsibilities of daily chores including operations of water pumps and electricity meters,” said Nitin Nikam, president, Tilak Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

He also said that in the absence of the security personnel, incidents of thefts are on the rise and are expected to increase gradually.

Amar Bahadur Singh, partner, Ranger Security Services, said 60% of his workforce has left the job and many among the remaining are about to leave at the first possible opportunity. “Most of the security personnel engaged in Mumbai are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and draw monthly salary between ₹8,000 and ₹15,000. We have not been able to provide security personnel to many housing societies despite having agreements,” he said.

He, however, said there would be a trend of influx in the next few weeks as the labourers cannot afford to stay back in their home states. “There are no jobs and other facilities there in their home states, making it difficult for them to look after their families by living there,” he said.

Mahendra Hemdev of Marine Drive Residents Association said the society he lives in has made arrangements for helps and security personnel to stay at building premises. “They come from far flung areas like Virar and Vasai with their families at their native places. We could retain them because of the arrangements. I know a society in Khar where the society members manage everything from security to other activities themselves after their security personnel left,” he said.

Santosh Singh, director of Bombay Intelligence Security – an agency with more than 7,000 employees serving various societies in the city, said, “We have been managing our workforce by providing them accommodation and food facilities. We fear that many of our employees may leave after drawing this month’s salary. Many of them have made their passes and are waiting for their turns.”