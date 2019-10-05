e-paper
Woman gets 7 years in jail for abusing 5-year-old girl

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:10 IST
Thane A Thane court has sentenced a woman to seven years rigourous imprisonment for sexually abusing the five-year-old daughter of her live-in partner.

District judge DG Murumkar also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the 33-year-old woman, a resident of Mumbra town in Thane district.

In the order on October 1, the judge observed that additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar successfully proved all charges against the woman under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Moholkar told the court that the minor lived with her father and the woman. The girl’s mother was employed in Dubai at that time.

Her father used to remain away from home for prolonged duration because of his work and the woman would sexually abuse the girl in his absence, according to the prosecution.

The matter came to light in April 2015, when the girl complained of severe pain and disclosed it to her father.

A complaint was filed with Mumbra police and the woman was arrested.

She was tried in the court under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:10 IST

