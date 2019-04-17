Woman’s body found inside drum in Bhiwandi; head, legs, right hand missing

The body of an unidentified woman was found at Sonale village in Bhiwandi recently. The legs, right hand and the head were missing from the body. The police the victim was a Bhiwandi resident and between 25 and 30 years old.

On Saturday, the Bhiwandi rural police got an emergency call about a body dumped in a drum. S Hazare, police inspector, said, “We found the woman’s headless body inside the drum. The body has been cut into three pieces. We are searching the area for the other parts and are trying to trace her identity.”

The police have formed three teams, including a crime branch team, to investigate the case. Hazare added, “We are taking help from other police stations to trace her identity. We have registered a murder case against unknown person.” A police officer from Thane rural said, “We are checking missing person complaints in all police stations. The woman is suspected to be a Bhiwandi resident.”

A separate team has been formed to check missing person complaints in Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 13:06 IST