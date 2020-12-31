e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Woman’s body found: Legs spotted in waste bin, head still missing

Woman’s body found: Legs spotted in waste bin, head still missing

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:56 IST
Pratik Salunke
A day after the body of an unidentified woman was found with her head and legs severed in Vidyavihar, police on Tuesday morning recovered her legs from a garbage bin near a school in the same area.

The crime branch unit 7 on Tuesday received information about a suspicious packet in a garbage bin, after which they reached the spot.

“The legs were tied with tape. A tarpaulin sheet was used to cover them,” said a crime branch officer privy to the investigation.

“We had briefed locals to keep watch on wrapped packets, anticipating that the killer may have used the same technique to dispose the legs as he did for the body, which was found wrapped in a bed sheet,” he added.

Police are now trying to trace the woman’s head to identify her. They suspect that the woman might be a resident of Kurla or other neighbouring areas. On Monday morning, the headless body of a woman, aged between 40 and 45 years, with legs cut below the knees, was found at a footpath near the state transport bus workshop at Nausena Vihar in Vidyavihar. The the victim was wearing a nighty. No documents were found from the spot to help the police ascertain the victim’s identity.

Police are also awaiting a detailed post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death and if the victim was sexually assaulted. “We have registered a murder case,” said Akhileshkumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, unit 7.

