Won’t let Marathi dubbed version of Mission Mangal release, says MNS

mumbai

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:15 IST

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) film wing has warned the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie Mission Mangal to not release the dubbed Marathi version of the film in theatres. MNS’s film wing stated that such dubbed films will adversely affect the Marathi film industry, which is already reeling under crises.

“Our Marathi films are already facing the issue of getting screens in multiplexes. If such dubbed versions are allowed, they will encroach over the screens reserved for Marathi movies. Dubbed movies will also play havoc commercially for Marathi movies,” said Ameya Khopkar, president of MNS’s film wing. He said MNS will not allow the screening of the dubbed version in the state.

The film, in which Akshay Kumar plays the role of senior Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Rakesh Dhavan, is inspired by India’s 2013 Mars space programme Mangalyaan. It is scheduled to be released on August 15.

A production team member said, “Firstly, the movie isn’t being dubbed in Marathi. Only a song in the movie is being dubbed in Marathi. The movie is about women scientists and as the song is about women empowerment, the team wants it to reach as many people as possible. The song is also being dubbed in several other languages to spread the message as much as possible.”

Three years back, MNS’s film wing had opposed the Marathi dubbed version of the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The producers had then abandoned their plans for the same.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 00:15 IST