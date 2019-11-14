e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Worship Krishna, Shiva and Jain Tirthankar under one roof in Borivli

mumbai Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:14 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

A non-sectarian temple was recently inaugurated at Kajupada in Borivli, to bring followers of Jainism, Shaivism and Vaishnavism under one roof.

The temple houses 25 idols of various deities, including Jain Tirthankar Shri Simandhar Swami, Lord Krishna and Shiva.

The temple was founded and will be run by the followers of spiritual leader AM Patel, popularly known as Dada Bhagwan. Various non-sectarian temples exist in the city, including a prominent one near Kabutar Khana at Dadar. “When one follows only one sect or visits only one temple, they tend to think that their sect is better than the others. A platform such as this would make people believe that all Gods are the same and keep them grounded,” said a devotee from Adalaj, Gujarat, who visited the temple.

A follower of Dada Bhagwan had donated the space for this temple around 14 years ago. However, the construction of the temple started three years ago.

“The core intent of all lords is the same — to realise your true self. Lord Mahavir’s speech of the Omniscient One is entirely about the soul, which is also exactly what Lord Krishna refers to in the Bhagavad Gita,” said Amit Brahmabhatt, spokesperson for the Dada Bhagwan Foundation.

Jyotsna Verma, a professor from Delhi, who was present at the inauguration of the temple, said, “The teachings of different sects are like courses that a student has to learn in different classes, but it all eventually contributes towards education.”

top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News