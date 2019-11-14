Worship Krishna, Shiva and Jain Tirthankar under one roof in Borivli

mumbai

A non-sectarian temple was recently inaugurated at Kajupada in Borivli, to bring followers of Jainism, Shaivism and Vaishnavism under one roof.

The temple houses 25 idols of various deities, including Jain Tirthankar Shri Simandhar Swami, Lord Krishna and Shiva.

The temple was founded and will be run by the followers of spiritual leader AM Patel, popularly known as Dada Bhagwan. Various non-sectarian temples exist in the city, including a prominent one near Kabutar Khana at Dadar. “When one follows only one sect or visits only one temple, they tend to think that their sect is better than the others. A platform such as this would make people believe that all Gods are the same and keep them grounded,” said a devotee from Adalaj, Gujarat, who visited the temple.

A follower of Dada Bhagwan had donated the space for this temple around 14 years ago. However, the construction of the temple started three years ago.

“The core intent of all lords is the same — to realise your true self. Lord Mahavir’s speech of the Omniscient One is entirely about the soul, which is also exactly what Lord Krishna refers to in the Bhagavad Gita,” said Amit Brahmabhatt, spokesperson for the Dada Bhagwan Foundation.

Jyotsna Verma, a professor from Delhi, who was present at the inauguration of the temple, said, “The teachings of different sects are like courses that a student has to learn in different classes, but it all eventually contributes towards education.”