e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / WR manufactures sample collection kiosks for Covid-19 testing

WR manufactures sample collection kiosks for Covid-19 testing

mumbai Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:34 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

In order to facilitate Covid-19 testing, Western Railway on Tuesday placed two swab sample collection kiosks at the railway-operated Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central. The hospital serves as a special Covid-19 treatment facility

The kiosks manufactured at the railways’ Lower Parel workshop will help healthcare workers to collect swab samples without exposing themselves to suspected patients.

The kiosks are sealed from three sides to ensure that the health workers are completely isolated from the patient.

“In the front side, a transparent acrylic sheet has been provided with two holes on which rubber hand gloves have been permanently fitted. The structure of the kiosks consists of the strong fabricated structure covered externally with plywood on all sides with a rear door.” said a Western Railway official.

Both the Central and the Western Railway have been manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) for their staff deployed in hospitals and crucial locations. Isolation coaches along with intubation boxes for coronavirus patients have also been manufactured by the railways.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
On Muslim vegetable sellers remark, Nadda issues warning to BJP members
On Muslim vegetable sellers remark, Nadda issues warning to BJP members
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news