WR mulls plan to run semi-AC trains from Andheri to Virar stns

mumbai Updated: Nov 17, 2019
Aroosa Ahmed
The Western Railway (WR) is mulling over a plan to operate semi air-conditioned (AC) trains between Andheri and Virar railway stations, even as it yet to start the trial for these trains.

Last month, the zonal railways submitted a ₹500-crore proposal to operate only 15-compartment trains between the two stations. Six of the 15 will be AC compartments, said a WR official. “The operation of semi-AC local trains between Andheri and Virar railway stations is being considered because additional 15-compartment local trains will soon be run on the stretch. A proposal for infrastructural changes has been sent to the Railway ministry for approval,” said a senior WR official.

These changes include rationalisation of inter-signal distance on the railway tracks and extension of platforms on the slow line to accommodate these trains.

The deadline to complete extension of platforms has been set to March 2020.

In 2009, WR introduced 15-compartment local trains, which have 25 per cent more passenger-carrying capacity compared to 12-compartment trains.

The railways is also looking to run semi-AC trials in 12-coach trains. In the 12-compartment trains, six coaches each will be AC and non-AC compartments, or three will be AC compartments and nine will be non-AC compartments.

