Your travel to Ahmednagar from Kalyan gets smoother

Kalyan residents will now be able to travel to Shahad, Murbad, Malshej Ghat and Ahmednagar without hassle.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Saturday opened to the public a new bridge that will help ease traffic congestion.

The bridge was inaugurated by Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, followed by which vehicles were allowed to ply on the bridge.

The three-lane, one-way bridge has been built near Bhavani chowk, Kalyan (West) over the Waldhuni river and will help divert the traffic from the old bridge, which currently allows two-way movement between Kalyan and Shahad.

The 51-metre-long and 7-metre-wide old bridge is 40 years old and currently caters to at least 20,000 vehicles a day.

The new bridge is 80 metres long and 13.50 metres wide and has been built under the ‘Maharashtra Suvarnajayanthi Nagarothan Mahaabhiyan’ at a cost of Rs5.26 crore.

The civic body will build another one-way bridge after demolishing the old one.

“The civic body will demolish the old bridge and build a new one to ease traffic flow. We plan to demolish the old bridge within the next eight days. During this time, the new bridge will be able to handle two-way traffic till the second bridge is complete,” said a senior KDMC official.

“Since the old bridge has a two-way traffic flow, Bhavani Chowk near the bridge gets congested. The new bridge is wider and will divert the traffic flow from Kalyan towards Shahad,” said Amay Pingle, 35, a motorist who took the new bridge to travel to Murbad.

The new bridge connects to another bridge towards Shahad known as the Shahad bridge.

“The new bridge will ease congestion at Bhavani Chowk in Kalyan, but what about the narrow Shahad bridge?” said Santosh Mane, a resident of Birla College road, Kalyan (West).

“The number of vehicles going to Shahad bridge will increase. The authorities should have also considered redeveloping the Shahad bridge,” he added.