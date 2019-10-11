Youth riding pillion dies after trailer hits bike

mumbai

Updated: Oct 11, 2019

Thane

A 20-year-old youth riding a bike died after being hit by a trailer near Retibunder, Mumbra, on Wednesday. The trailer hit the bike from behind. He fell and came under the speeding trailer.

The accident took place at Y-junction between Retibunder and Shil Daighar around 11.30pm. Three friends were riding on the bike and going towards Mumbra after having dinner in a hotel in Shil Daighar.

“Niyaz Shaikh, 20, was riding pillion with his friend Mosin Khan, 19. Abdullah Khan, 21, was riding the bike. The trailer hit the bike from behind and all three fell. The speeding trailer ran over Shaikh. The other two sustained injuries,” said a police officer from Mumbra police station, Thane.

The case has been registered against the unknown driver who fled away from the spot after the accident. The case has been registered under sections 279, 304 (A), 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

