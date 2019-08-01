Day for spaced-out kids

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:21 IST

St Xavier’s High School, Borivli (East), recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. On the occasion, students from Class 1 to Class 10 participated in various competitions like model making, planet display and fancy dress. Students of Class 10 conducted a special assembly to remember great scientists and astronauts such as Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, Sunita Williams, Kalpana Chawla and Rakesh Sharma, among other.

Dr JJ Rawal, former director of Nehru Planetarium and President of Indian Planetary Society held an interactive session with the students.

The interactive session began with Dr Rawal talking about the history of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He further informed the students about the plans of NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the developments in the field of astronomy.

Dr Rawal shared his knowledge of physics, astronomy and the study of the solar system. He also answered the students’ questions.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:20 IST