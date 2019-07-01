Guruvani: ‘Students should choose to excel’

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

The biggest challenge I face as a principal is the high expectations and standards expected by the parents. They feel that the responsibilities of being a parent end after enrolling their wards in the school. Parents wish to see their unfulfilled aims and ambitions to be fulfilled by the school. However, they fail to see through the child’s perspective.To mould and get the child on the right path is the biggest challenge for me, as I have to look into a child’s individual passion and interests.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes. Teaching is a noble profession as it educates the next generation. Teachers are the greatest beings who build up human souls. Teachers are like candles who burn themselves to give light to the next generation. A teacher goes beyond the walls of the classroom for a student. So, once you carry the title of a teacher, you are always a teacher. Without teachers, there won’t be doctors, engineers or lawyers.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Your comments?

Success is just momentary according to me. Excellence is what we should aim for. We should chase excellence and not success. Success will automatically come to a person if a person chooses to excel.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teacher training is very important to be a successful 21st-century teacher. A 21st-century teacher does not play the role of just a teacher, but is also a parent, a counsellor and a friend. Teacher training helps a teacher to grow more professionally.

What, in your view, is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

The next generation’s biggest strength is technology. We belong to the age of the Internet generation. The next generation must learn about acceptance. They are getting everything easily and forgetting the value of money. The next generation cannot accept failure or the word “no,” owing to which, the suicide rates are increasing. They need to learn the basics morals of life.

How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

Grandparents and senior citizens are like banyan tree, giving shade to the younger generation. They have an immense ocean of experience that can be used as guidance for the student’s growth.

According to you, what is the role of media in education?

The role of media is immense in a student’s life. Information and technology prove to be a boon if channelised properly. The print media helps the student in listening, speaking, reading, and writing (LSRW) skills.

(Nikita Kothari, principal, Narayana e-Techno School, Kalyan)

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 10:47 IST