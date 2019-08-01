Kids go on a four-day trip to Mount Abu

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:43 IST

Students of GS Shetty International School, Nahur, recently went on a four-day trip to Mount Abu in Rajasthan. The trip was organised by Mark Destination.

Once the students reached Mount Abu, they were accommodated in tents pitched at strategic locations. Students then proceeded for a variety of activities such as ropeway walk, spiderweb walk and zip lining. In the night, the students went for a night trek.

On the next day, the students attended a motivational session where they were guided to set goals and find their vision. Then, they were taken out for sightseeing. In the evening, the students were off to caving.

On the final day of the trip, the team decided to explore different sight-seeing points, which included Nakhi Lake, Gurushikar Mountain, Mall Road and Dilwer Temple.

Students make tasty, healthy sandwiches

Students of Seven Square Academy, Mira Road, recently participated in a sandwich-making activity.

Students made their sandwiches with the help of teachers during the home science activity period. Each student participated in making tasty and nutritious sandwiches.

For the activity, students had brought chopped vegetables like cabbage, beetroot, capsicum and tomato along with slice boiled potatoes and fresh cucumber.

They mixed the ingredient in mayonnaise to prepare a batter with sweetcorn.

Students came up with innovative ideas while trying out different combinations for making sandwiches. The teachers made special efforts for integrating the activity with right and valuable ethics.

Teachers showed the students the correct way to spread the butter and place all the sliced and chopped vegetables on the bread. Students followed carefully and enjoyed making healthy sandwiches. They also learnt the art of garnishing.

Rain dance party

Students of the pre-primary section recently were part of a rain dance party in the school. Water was released from the terrace, simulating a rainlike atmosphere. The students made paper boats that were released in a makeshift pool.

Nail art workshop at Nallasopara school

St Aloysius High School and Junior College at Nallasopara had recently organised a nail art workshop for college students to keep up with new trends and techniques of the present era.

In the workshop, Ami Shah from Kokuyo Camlin informed the students about the presence of harmful paraffin in nail paints.

She advised them to make use of eco-friendly nail paints. Most students were unaware of this fact.

Shah demonstrated the tricks of nail art by using fabric cone liners, toothpicks and nail paint remover. Students also tried their hands on at nail art.

This workshop opened up nail art as a possible career prospect for students.

At the end of the session, the best performers were felicitated by the principal.

These students will participate in the Inter College Nail Art Competition.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:42 IST