e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Kids pay tribute to ISRO through art

Competitions were held to celebrate the achievements of ISRO, and to make students aware about space and space technology.

mumbai Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kids pay tribute to ISRO through art.
Kids pay tribute to ISRO through art.(HT Photo)
         

Chandrayaan 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) mission to the moon has made the world marvel at the country’s space scientists. Students and staff of Cambridge School, Kandivli (East) joined in, to offer their tribute to all the scientists of ISRO through a series of events organised on campus.

Competitions were held to celebrate the achievements of ISRO, and to make students aware about space and space technology.

Students of Montessori II and III were thrilled to participate in the drawing competition and created colourful artwork of astronauts, spaceships, and rockets, along with the orbiter and the lander Vikram, to salute the commendable work done by ISRO.

In the elocution competition, students from the primary section expressed their dreams and aspirations to travel in space as astronauts. These activities were organised in the school to kindle curiosity among the students about our universe and science.

Keeping in mind the vision of the chairman of Ryan International Group of Institutions, Dr AF Pinto, and managing director, Grace Pinto, the school plans to hold similar events throughout the year.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:52 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News