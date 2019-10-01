Kids pay tribute to ISRO through art.

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:58 IST

Chandrayaan 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) mission to the moon has made the world marvel at the country’s space scientists. Students and staff of Cambridge School, Kandivli (East) joined in, to offer their tribute to all the scientists of ISRO through a series of events organised on campus.

Competitions were held to celebrate the achievements of ISRO, and to make students aware about space and space technology.

Students of Montessori II and III were thrilled to participate in the drawing competition and created colourful artwork of astronauts, spaceships, and rockets, along with the orbiter and the lander Vikram, to salute the commendable work done by ISRO.

In the elocution competition, students from the primary section expressed their dreams and aspirations to travel in space as astronauts. These activities were organised in the school to kindle curiosity among the students about our universe and science.

Keeping in mind the vision of the chairman of Ryan International Group of Institutions, Dr AF Pinto, and managing director, Grace Pinto, the school plans to hold similar events throughout the year.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:52 IST