Seva Sadan High School, Ulhasnagar, celebrated World Environment Day recently by planting saplings in the school premises.

“To increase our students’ curiosity and to help them bring closure to nature, we planted trees in our school premises.We also made posters on the theme ‘Saving Environment’,” said of the school teachers.

“We are sure these small steps will help in making the world a safer and reliable place to live in,” the teacher said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 10:31 IST