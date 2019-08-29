Kids tie rakhis to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Andheri school

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:00 IST

Students of St Arnold’s High School and Junior College, Andheri, recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

The school celebrates the festival every year.

Principal Rev Fr Jossie Fernandes, SVD, encouraged the teachers to celebrate festivals of all the religion to help students understand the meaning of harmony and patriotism by loving their fellow beings.

The students who have graduated from the school tied rakhis to the ones they had tied while they were in school.

Ever year, these alumni meet each other and symbolise the feeling of brother- sister relation and stand for each other when they are in need.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 12:59 IST