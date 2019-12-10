Mumbai school events: Budding young scientists

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 16:33 IST

The Dominic Savio Vidyalaya, Ghatkopar (East), organised N-ward science exhibition 2019-20.

The aim was to educate students about various genres of science and inculcate and research- mindedness.

The exhibition was inaugurated on December 3 by Dr MM Shaikh, education inspector – Mumbai north and Dr Santosh Takle, senior scientist BARC and MM Patil, deputy inspector.

About 58 schools participated in the event and 193 projects including static and working models were put on display by the students.

The exhibition also aimed at encouraging students and science teachers to experiment with various components. It also provided them a platform to showcase their creativity.

The dignitaries present were personnels from the department, headmasters, teachers, students and parents.

The manager of Dominic Savio Vidyalaya, Fr Nelson Saldana congratulated the winners of the competitions and wished them good luck for the upcoming district level competition.

The headmistress Patricia Crasto thanked each and everyone for making the programme a grand success. Sandesh Vidyalaya secured 20 prizes at the ward-level competition and was declared as the best school for the year.

The closing ceremony was held on December 5. The guests for event included Rajendra Ahire deputy director of Mumbai division; Dr MM Shaikh, education inspector – north and Kamalakar Indulkar, a faculty member from RJ College.

Kids display green energy models at science fair

US Ostwal English Academy recently organised science exhibition for students.

The students were challenged to channelise their curiosity and ingenuity to invent, code and build a solution to a problem they’re passionate about.

The objective was not only bring out the young scientist hidden within them.

The students made to understand the cognitive, affective and psychomotor aspects of the task.

City’s renowned doctors and educationists were present at the event.

They appreciated the students for their knowledge in the field of science and motivated them. School principal Lily Roy said, “This exhibition is a platform for students to present their new ideas and learn from each other.”

The exhibits by students included projects and models on green energy, innovation in transport, communication, agriculture, technology, bio- diversity, resource management and food security, waste management and water body conservation and more.

This exhibition not only honed the communication skills of students but also polished their skills in technology.

Fun activities and power-packed performances mark annual sports meet

The Jaipuriar School, Sanpada organised annual sports day recently.

The chief guest for the event was Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, the trustees Nawnit Jaipuriar, Rashmi Jaipuriar and principal Rashmirekha Saha

The event opened with a march-past accompanied by a students’ band performing.

The students displayed the lezim dance.

The students, parents and teachers applauded and cheered for students participating in races and other athletic events.

The pre-primary students participated in jellyfish race, obstacle race, weightlifting race, bunny race etc.

The primary and the secondary section competed in events like sack race, back run race, fill the water in the bottle race, bursting balloon race, kabaddi and cricket. The day culminated with the prize distribution ceremony. Principal Dr Rashmirekha Saha appreciated the efforts put in by all the teachers and students to make the sports day a successful event.

Drawing competition organised for kids

GS Shetty International School recently conducted a drawing competition for the children of Runwal Green to encourage and motivate them towards art.

The residents of the housing society also organised a cricket match for the members.

The prizes and trophies for the cricket match and the competition were sponsored by GS Shetty International School. The chief guest, Anil Shivadasani, principal, GS Shetty International School enlightened the audience and spoke about the achievements of the school.

Students observe World Kindness Day

Students of St Mary’s High School, Dahisar (east) observed World Kindness Day by sharing their tiffin with each other.

The food brought by students was shared as a mark of kindness and care.

The purpose was to highlight the common thread of kindness amongst children.