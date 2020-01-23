Mumbai school events: Kharghar school holds annual day celebration

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:12 IST

An annual day celebration was recently organised at Greenfingers Global School, Kharghar. The event was attended by distinguished guests, coordinators, teachers, parents and students. The theme of the programme was “Aarangam”.

The event was graced by the presence of Marathi film actor Jui Bendkhale and the principal of the school, Anju Vedi.

The programme started with the performance of a band which played old Bollywood songs.

Students of Class 5 presented a dance drama based on Dronacharya and Eklavya. Class 6 students danced on a Korean pop song, ‘Banana Cha-Cha’ by Momoland. Students of Class 8 and Class 9 performed hip-hop dance. Students performed various styles of dance like umbrella dance, Cowboy dance, Chinese salsa, flower dance, etc.

Students also paid a tribute to the police department through a dance performance by showcasing the courage and bravery of the officers.

The show concluded with the students of Class 11 presenting different dance styles. Students also gave the message of unity in diversity through their performances during the event.

The Principal of the school, Anju Vedi said, “Talents are hidden and they need a small spark to get enlightened.”

Bhiwandi students get lessons on road safety

Students of New Era English High School, Bhiwandi, recently took part in an awareness drive about traffic and road safety during the National Road Safety Week 2020 in Thane.

The main objective of the drive was to make children aware of the need to follow traffic rules.

Students were made aware about the accidents that happen because of not following the rules.

Students were told that safety awareness starts at home and parents should teach their children about the various road traffic rules and regulations.

Schoolchildren from Santacruz celebrate kite festival

Pre-Primary section of Guru Harkrishan High School, Santacruz, celebrated ‘Khichedi’ and ‘Uttarayan’ festivals recently with great enthusiasm. The children came to school in traditional dress.

The celebration started with highlighting the importance of kite flying in Gujarat by the coordinator Sangeeta Sharma. Children were taken to the terrace for kite flying.

They were given different delicacies and they enjoyed the day.

Young artists showcase their drawing skills

Students of St Mary’s High School, Mira Road participated in All India Swachh Bharat Art Competition conducted by National Education and Human Resources Development Organisation.

Students from pre-primary, primary and secondary section took part in competitions like drawing, handwriting, collage, painting, essay writing etc. The winning students bagged gold medals and certificates.

A field day for students of Khar school

Rizvi Springfield High School, SSC, Khar, recently organised Annual Sports Day. The programme began with a welcome speech that emphasised on the importance of sports in a child’s life. Sangeeta Uniyal, principal of CBSE section was present for the torch lightning ceremony. The day started with a march past by the students accompanied with music, played by a students’ band. The students gave a Mallakhamb performance. The hula-hoop and karate performance was cheered the audience.

Students of primary and secondary section from Class 1 to 10 competed in events including relays, sack race, obstacle race and skipping race.

The students also participated in relay and a tug- of- war events. The best march past trophy was given to Justice house.

Student Armaan Shaikh was awarded with best athlete of the year, and the overall champion trophy was awarded to the Unity house.

Young innovators take centre stage

Students of Vivekananda English High School, Kurla, participated in Olympics of Robot competition hosted at Institute of Information Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) recently.

The school bagged a gold medal for Cheerleader Robot category and two silver medals for sumo wrestling and football respectively.

The Olympics of Robot was a championship in which students had to design their robots to compete in over 30 human sports. Robots were assembled with components such as motor, sensor, wheel, chassis and Arduino program.

The students developed a cheerleader robot by learning voice recognition technique and learnt how to inculcate the software coding with hardware.

The school management and principal, Dr Asha Binukumar appreciated the students for their hard work and dedication. Harshali Mallarap, the school’s ATL teacher was also awarded with a gold medal and certificate, as the best mentor of the event.