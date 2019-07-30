School kids learns values and morals

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:11 IST

Vivekanand English High School, Kurla, recently celebrated Guru Purnima and hosted a programme organised by Sanskruti Samvardhan Pratishthan to enhance student’s moral education, inculcate Indian values and create responsible citizens.

The programme was also aimed at familiarising children with great leaders and mythological heroes.

The program began with the lighting of the lamp followed by students reciting a mantra and a prayer.

Students then performed a song based on Guru Purnima.

The chief guest Mangesh Kudalkar, MLA from Kurla Vidhan Sabha constituency; and guest of honour Mohan Salekar, founder and director of Sanskruti Samvardhan Pratishthan; along with the school’s committee members were given a floral welcome and felicitated by the principal, Dr Asha Binukumar.

Students shared how being associated with moral education activity from the past three years has helped them in inculcating moral and cultural values. They shared their experiences through stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The program then proceeded with the unveiling of books that are based on the epics of Indian culture.

These books codify the dos and don’ts of human behaviour, and form the foundation of character formation and personality development. The guests also shared their views about this project. They stated that students should not only be given excellent education but also provided with moral values so that they can effectively serve their nation.

The program culminated by a vote of thanks proposed by Binukumar.

Class 7 student wins spelling bee.

Arya Patil and Pranjal Sonawane of Class 7 won gold medals in Spell Quest India Competition, which was recently held at Sriram Vidyalaya, Airoli.

Many top schools competed in the contest and the competitions were held at different levels. Out of the total 120 marks, Arya secured 102 with merit category and received a gold medal and a national-level certificate while Pranjal secured 97 marks and received a national-level certificate.

The school management and principal congratulated the two students for their consistent hard work.

They blessed them to continue their efforts to achieve and excel in their endeavours.

