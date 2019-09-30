School students in Mumbai visit old-age homes.

mumbai

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:37 IST

The school council team of Ryan International School, Nalla Sopara, visited two old-age homes and an orphanage and handed over the donations received by the students. The students had collected various food grains and snacks from students of Class 1 to Class 10.

School president and prime minister, along with the finance ministry, strategised and coordinated with the team on the visit.

School president Anana Paul, who visited the Mother Teresa Old-Age Home, said, “This is my first visit to the old-age home. I was wondering if the inmates present there would be happy to see us and what would be the topic of our conversation. But as soon as we reached there, I got all my answers. The inmates were very hospitable and friendly, and welcomed us with their beautiful smiles. We presented some songs and a dance for them and made them sing and dance along with us. Some of them were so overwhelmed that they broke into tears when we presented them with the food items. We were able to make out that they were very happy to have us there, and they also mentioned about it in their vote of thanks. They said that they’ll look forward to our visit again.”

The students also donated stationery items to the young learners at the Hand Maids Trinity orphanage. Nazia, a teacher from the secondary section, said, “We repeatedly inculcate the mindset – do unto others as you would have them do unto you – among our students through our actions and teachings. On days like these, we feel immensely proud to be able to witness the noble deeds committed by our Young Ryanites.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 14:34 IST