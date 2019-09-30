e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

School students in Mumbai visit old-age homes

School president and prime minister, along with the finance ministry, strategised and coordinated with the team on the visit.

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
School students in Mumbai visit old-age homes.
School students in Mumbai visit old-age homes.(HT Photo)
         

The school council team of Ryan International School, Nalla Sopara, visited two old-age homes and an orphanage and handed over the donations received by the students. The students had collected various food grains and snacks from students of Class 1 to Class 10.

School president and prime minister, along with the finance ministry, strategised and coordinated with the team on the visit.

School president Anana Paul, who visited the Mother Teresa Old-Age Home, said, “This is my first visit to the old-age home. I was wondering if the inmates present there would be happy to see us and what would be the topic of our conversation. But as soon as we reached there, I got all my answers. The inmates were very hospitable and friendly, and welcomed us with their beautiful smiles. We presented some songs and a dance for them and made them sing and dance along with us. Some of them were so overwhelmed that they broke into tears when we presented them with the food items. We were able to make out that they were very happy to have us there, and they also mentioned about it in their vote of thanks. They said that they’ll look forward to our visit again.”

The students also donated stationery items to the young learners at the Hand Maids Trinity orphanage. Nazia, a teacher from the secondary section, said, “We repeatedly inculcate the mindset – do unto others as you would have them do unto you – among our students through our actions and teachings. On days like these, we feel immensely proud to be able to witness the noble deeds committed by our Young Ryanites.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 14:34 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News