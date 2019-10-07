Special assembly to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti in Kandivli.

mumbai

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:54 IST

Cambridge School in Kandivli recently organised a special assembly to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. Students from the pre-primary section came dressed in khadi and cotton to pay tribute to the leader. They re-enacted the Dandi March on campus. The school also organised a trip for the primary section to the Kora Kendra, where 300 photographs from Gandhi’s life were exhibited.

Dandi March by Ulwe students

Radcliffe School in Ulwe recently organised a re-enactment of the Dandi March to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti. The walk also included a cleanliness drive and recitation of songs associated with Gandhi. They learnt about the teachings and values that had been professed by Gandhi.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:42 IST