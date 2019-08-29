Students at Chembur High School learn about Mahatma’s principles

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:08 IST

Chembur English High School recently celebrated the 150th birth year of Mahatma Gandhi. Based on Gandhiji’s principles of ‘Nai Talim’, students were given an orientation on experiential learning and the need for basic education.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education in collaboration with the Pillai College of Education and Research, Chembur, conducted these sessions.

B.Ed teachers of Pillai College of Education and Research taught the students to share household responsibilities and demolish gender stereotypes. Students were also asked to perform basic stitching such as sewing buttons, hooks, small torn patches in a garment.

They were made aware of dry and wet waste, and taught to segregate waste after the recess break to be aware of waste management.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:07 IST