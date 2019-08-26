Students make Ulhasnagar school proud

mumbai

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:47 IST

Students of RGS English High School, Ulhasnagar, bagged various prizes in different district-level competitions that were recently held in Arya Gurukul, Kalyan(East).

A total of 455 students from 24 schools had participated in this competition.

Students participated in various competitions under the guidance of principal Juliet Coutinho. The students were applauded and appreciated by the panel of judges for their creativity. The winners were Kartik Murdio (senior kindergarten); Svara Mule (Class 2); Mukta Vaidya (Class 2); Bhakti Sonar (Class 2); Swamini Yadav (Class 2); Bhanushali Urmi (Class 3); and Dindore Ovee (Class 3).

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:47 IST