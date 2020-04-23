e-paper
Be aware, be responsible and live consciously: Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar talks about how the nature has been affected due to the virus and urges all to recycle waste and plant more trees

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:18 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
Singer Neha Kakkar urges all to plant more trees even if it is at home.
April 22, 2020, marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day - an annual global celebration in support of environmental protection. This year, due to the widespread of the pandemic, it has become difficult for many to get outside and honour the beauty of our planet. However, this doesn’t stop them from conserving the earth, staying indoors. Singer Neha Kakkar plans to stay at home and save water. She says, “I will be at home spending time with family, listening to music and ensuring I save water to help the ongoing water crisis.” Kakkar adds, “In fact I feel due to this lockdown the Earth is celebrating itself. The pollution has reduced, natural water is cleaner, the sky has become blue again.“

It seems hard to celebrate the natural when you’re sheltering in place. “It deeply hurts me to see waste around and people not caring. But let’s start with being a little more responsible in saving our planet. Nature is beautiful and we should respect and appreciate it,” says the 31-year-old singer.

This is the time to reiterate our commitment to work towards the well being of Earth. Kakkar believes the need of the hour is to recycle bio-waste, plant more trees/plants even if it is at home, save water as every drop counts and overall be aware and responsible and make conscious decisions. “Take care of your surroundings like you would take care of a loved one,” advices the Mumbai-based artist.

