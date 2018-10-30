Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh’s elder brother Amarjeet Singh dies

Singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi’s elder brother Amarjeet Singh died here on Monday.

Mika on Monday tweeted alongside a photograph of his brother Amarjeet: “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother, who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning.”

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh our elder brother who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning. The cremation will take place at 5pm today at Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground pic.twitter.com/HHbrqU69ut — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 29, 2018

Daler too shared the same photograph and caption. The cremation took place at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground.

Daler and Mika are most popular Bollywood singers. It was Daler who hit the limelight with his hit song Bole Ta Ra Ra in 1995. Since then he went on to sing in many Bollywood films, while staying busy with his many tours abroad as well. Daler’s hits include Baahubali title track and Rang De Basanti songs among many others. He is best remembered for his distinctive voice, energetic dances and flowing robes. Daler is credited with making Bhagra (a popular dance form of Punjab) a worldwide phenomenon. He was born into a family of Gurbani singers in Patna, Bihar. According to his official web site, he ran away from home to learn classical Indian singing from the late Ustad Rahat Ali Khan of Patiala Gharana of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

His younger brother Mika also tasted success in Mumbai and has many hits under his belt such as Aaj Ki Party (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita (Rowdy Rathore), Dhinka Chika (Ready), Mauja Hi Mauja (Jab We Met) and Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai (Phata Poster Nikhla Hero) to name a few.

(With HT Inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 10:52 IST