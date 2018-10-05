Farhan Akhtar’s first single Jaane ye kyun kiya will break your heart

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who has occasionally sung songs for his movies, has finally released his first single. The song ‘Jaane ye kyun kiya’ is as romantic as it is heartbreaking. Sung in Farhan’s trademark style, the soothing number tells a beautiful love story that meets a tragic end.

Farhan shared the music video with the caption, “ Here we are... from @RochakTweets and myself for you, courtesy the rocking team at @ZeeMusicCompany #JaaneYeKyunKiya .. the official video. Hope you like it. Love.”

Here we are... from @RochakTweets and myself for you, courtesy the rocking team at @ZeeMusicCompany #JaaneYeKyunKiya .. the official video. Hope you like it. Love. https://t.co/ouLngI6sPD pic.twitter.com/jb2vj6qGH2 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2018

The song has been written by the actor himself and has been beautifully shot in Iceland. It has been produced in collaboration with Indian composer, instrumentalist and lyricist, Rochak Kohli.

Besides starring in films, Farhan has sung several songs for his movies. The most popular hits delivered by the multi-talented artist include ‘Sinbad the sailor’, ‘Socha Hai’, ‘Senorita’ and ‘Rock On!!’ He occasionally performs for a live audience and has done many concerts across the globe. Besides acting and singing, Farhan is an active filmmaker and writer too.

The Wazir actor had shocked his fans with the announcement of his divorce in 2016. He was married to hair-stylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years have two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Farhan was last seen in Lucknow Central, which failed to impress at the box-office. He will now be seen in The Sky Is Pink which marks the return of Quantico star Priyanka Chopra. It is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. It is being directed by Shonali Bose and also has Zaira Wasim of Dangal fame in a prominent role.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 18:19 IST