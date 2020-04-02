Genda Phool singer Payal Dev on copyright allegations: ‘There are no rights to folk songs, they don’t have proof’

music

Singer Payal Dev has responded to allegations of copyright infringement about her latest track with Badshah, which also featured Jacqueline Fernandez -Genda Phool. Payal has said the Bengali lines are simply picked from a folk song and “there are no rights to folk songs.”

Payal told Bollywoodlife in an interview, “The thing is that they don’t have proof. Talks are going on between the company and them. But as far as I know from the sources, they do not have proof. If you go on Youtube, you can see that the same song has been used six to seven times. Credit is not been given to them in Bengal as well. Their name is not mentioned anywhere. From our childhood, we know this is a folk song, and accordingly, we’ve used it. It is mentioned on YouTube as well. Basically, there are no rights to folk songs. As far as I know from sources, their name is not even mentioned in the IPRS, then what are they claiming?”.

Bengali folk artist Ratan Kahar has reportedly written the song Genda Phool - a folk song whose lines have been used in Badshah’s latest music video. Soon after the song was released, social media was abuzz with accusations against Badshah, citing Ratan as the original creator. Following this, the rapper on Wednesday had issued a statement saying he has been trying to reach out to Ratan but has not been able to do so owing to the nationwide lockdown.

Ratan told IANS, “It feels great that such a renowned artist has used my song and has expressed his desire to help me. I have watched his video and I liked it. He adds after a pause, on a more sober note: “I hope Badshah will help me. I expect a little monetary help from him. I live in a poverty-stricken condition and will be glad to receive his help.”

Ratan created the song that in 1972 is today seeing a spirited revival. “It feels great that people are listening to my song. I feel so proud and happy. This song of mine has enjoyed immense popularity in so many years but only within West Bengal. I had never imagined an artist of Badshah’s stature would use it. I’m happy that people everywhere else are listening to my song now. Badshah has used the track in his own style, and in a way nobody did before,” the 80-year-old had said.

