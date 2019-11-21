e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas makes Marathi musical debut with Anuradha Paudwal’s daughter Kavita

Pankaj Udhas has collaborated with Anuradha Paudwal’s daughter Kavita for a Marathi Bhavgeet single, titled Ranga Dhanoocha Zhula.

music Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:37 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Pankaj Udhas will soon make Marathi debut with Kavita Paudwal.
Pankaj Udhas will soon make Marathi debut with Kavita Paudwal.
         

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas has collaborated with Kavita Paudwal for a Marathi Bhavgeet single, titled Ranga Dhanoocha Zhula. The number marks the debut of the veteran singer in the world of Marathi songs.

The music for Ranga Dhanoocha Zhula has been composed by veteran music composer Ashok Patki and the lyrics have been penned by lyricist Mandar Cholkar. On making his Marathi musical debut, Udhas said: “This is for the first time that I am singing in Marathi in my three decade old music career, despite staying in Mumbai all these years. I am extremely happy to collaborate with Kavita and Ashok Patkiji for this extremely soulful rendition. I am sure the song will touch the hearts of the Marathi music lovers globally.”

Kavita, daughter of renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal, shared that it was her mother’s “idea to collaborate with the legendary Pankaj Udhasji, for a Marathi Bhavgeet, as his sweet style of singing goes beautifully with the genre. He is so popular worldwide and his music is timeless. With all of this combined with Ashok Patki’s composition we have tried to create a right combination of old school melody and contemporary look and feel.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 51 written update episode 51 November 20: Sidharth Shukla and Asim fight, Paras Chhabra sides with Sidharth

Pankaj Udhas has had a successful career spanning over three decades, and was among the most leading voices that ushered the ghazal wave of the eighties. His memorable hits include Chandi jaisa rang, Aap jinke kareeb hote hain, Sabko maloom hai main sharaabi nahin and Ek taraf uska ghar.

Udhas also made a mark with several chartbusting ghazal hits in Bollywood films of the eighties and the nineties, including Chitthi aayee hai (Naam), Jiye to jiye kaise (Saajan) and Na kajre ki dhaar (Mohra).

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
As senior Sena leaders talk govt formation , party MLAs murmur concerns
As senior Sena leaders talk govt formation , party MLAs murmur concerns
Fire breaks out at sales tax office in Delhi’s ITO
Fire breaks out at sales tax office in Delhi’s ITO
Pakistan ploy: Implicate Indians abroad for global terror ‘parity’
Pakistan ploy: Implicate Indians abroad for global terror ‘parity’
Money thrown out of sixth floor office in Kolkata during DRI raid
Money thrown out of sixth floor office in Kolkata during DRI raid
India-UK experts begin largest study on babies with brain injury in India
India-UK experts begin largest study on babies with brain injury in India
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
Shashi Tharoor’s casting vote ensures House panel to examine Pegasus deal
Shashi Tharoor’s casting vote ensures House panel to examine Pegasus deal
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Music News