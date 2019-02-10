Grammy Awards 2019: Where to watch, where to stream, what to expect this year

The 61st Grammy Awards are set to be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. The annual event will be hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. The Girl on Fire singer will be hosting the awards for the first time in her career. The nominations are dominated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with eight and seven nods, respectively. Women artistes are leading the nominations for big categories like album of the year and best new artist.

Alicia Keys is set to host the Grammys this year. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Where to watch

Indian audiences can watch the event live on February 11, 7:30 am onwards on Vh1 India. Those who miss out watching the event in morning can tune in for the repeat telecast at 2 pm and 9 pm on the same channel.

US audiences can watch the event live from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT onwards on CBS on Sunday. Viewers can also watch the event online by tuning into CBS All Access, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV for the live streaming.

If you want to watch the celebrities walk the red carpet, tune in early to watch the live streaming on the official Grammy Awards website, Grammy.com.

Who will perform

US singer-songwriter and 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year Dolly Parton accepts her award onstage at the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (AFP)

Singers J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug and Camila Cabello are expected to open the awards night with a special performance.

The event is expected to be one of the biggest musical nights of the year with an impressive lineup of performances. Diana Ross will be commemorated with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and will perform a medley on the occasion. Singers Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry will collaborate to present a tribute to Dolly Parton. Little Big Town and Maren Morris will also perform some of Dolly’s classic hits. The 8-time Grammy winner will herself take to the stage for a special performance.

Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the Grammys this year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Among other big names are Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Camilla Cabello, Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Chloe x Halle and Travis Scott.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Grammy 2019 weekend as they party with Shawn Mendes. See pics, videos

India at the Grammys

Actor Priyanka Chopra is expected to attend the awards with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. A few Indian-origin artists are also nominated for the awards this year. Falguni ‘Falu’ Shah is nominated in Best Children’s Album category for her album Falu’s Bazaar, Snatam Kaur Khalsa is nominated in New Age Album category for his album Beloved and Prashant Mistry (Engine-Earz Experiment) is nominated in Best Immersive Audio Album category for his album Symbol.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 14:57 IST