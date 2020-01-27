Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lizzo, check out full list of winners

Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lizzo, check out full list of winnersmusic Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:13 IST
Teen sensation Billie Eilish won the first of the top four prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home the song of the year statuette for her hit single Bad Guy. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer, also won for her pop album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? beating Taylor Swift’s Lover, while her older brother Finneas was named non-classical producer of the year.
Pop star Lizzo, who ruled the nomination list of the 62nd annual Grammy awards with eight nods in total, had taken two wins now in the category of Best Traditional R&B Performance (Jerome) and for Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).
Check out full list of winners:
Album of the year
I,I- Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish-WINNER
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Best new artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish-WINNER
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best rap/sung performance
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher – WINNER
Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard
Lil Nas X – Panini
Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch – Ballin
Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott – The London
Song of the year
Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy – WINNER
Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Taylor Swift – Lover
Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Best rap album
Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, The Creator – Igor – WINNER
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Best comedy album
Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time
Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable
Aziz Ansari – Right Now
Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia
Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones – WINNER
Best country duo / group performance
Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs – Brand New Man
Brothers Osborne – I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)
Dan + Shay – Speechless – WINNER
Little Big Town – The Daughters
Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile – Common
Record of the year
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bady Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts – WINNER
Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down
Best pop duo/group performance
Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road – WINNER
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Señorita
Best pop vocal album
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – WINNER
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover
Best dance/electronic album
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography — WINNER
Apparat – LP5
Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace
Tycho – Weather
Best rock performance
Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
Rival Sons – Too Bad
Gary Clark Jr – This Land – WINNER
Bones UK – Pretty Waste
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Best rock song
Tool – Fear Inoculum
Gary Clark Jr – This Land – WINNER
The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Best metal performance
Tool – 7empest – WINNER
The Great Octopus – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi – Astorolus
Death Angel – Astorolus
I Prevail – Bow Down
Killswitch Engage – Unleashed
Best rock album
Cage The Elephant – Social Cues – WINNER
Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
The Cranberries – In The End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Best alternative music album
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride – WINNER
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Bon Iver – I,I
Thom Yorke – Anima
Best R&B performance
Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home – WINNER
Daniel Caesar & Brandy – Love Again
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane – Exactly How I Feel
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Best traditional R&B album
Lizzo – Jerome – WINNER
BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today
India.Arie – Steady Love
Lucky Daye – Real Games
PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Built for Love
Best urban contemporary album
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — WINNER
Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
NAO – Saturn
Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public
Best R&B album
Anderson .Paak – Ventura – WINNER
BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucky Daye – Painted
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul
Best rap performance
Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle – WINNER
J. Cole – Middle Child
DaBaby – Suge
Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad
Offset featuring Cardi B – Clout
Best rap song
21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot – WINNER
YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper – Bad Idea
Rick Ross featuring Drake – Gold Roses
Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle
DaBaby – Suge
Best country solo performance
Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home – WINNER
Tyler Childers – All Your’n
Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere
Blake Shelton – God’s Country
Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now
Best country song
Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now – WINNER
Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere
Miranda Lambert – It All Comes Out In The Wash
Eric Church – Some of It
Dan + Shay – Speechless
Best country album
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ – WINNER
Eric Church – Desperate Man
Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth
Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road
Best Latin pop album
Alejandro Sanz – #Eldisco – WINNER
Luis Fonsi – Vida
Maluma – 11:11
Ricardo Montaner – Montaner
Sebastian Yatra – Fantasia
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
Rosalía – El Mal Querer – WINNER
Bad Bunny – X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis
Flor De Toloache – Indestructible
iLe – Almadura
Best tropical Latin album
Marc Anthony – Opus – WINNER (TIE)
Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music – WINNER (TIE)
Luis Enrique + C4 Trio – Tiempo Al Tiempo
Vicente García – Candela
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas – WINNER
Best gospel album
Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love – WINNER
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers – Goshen
Gene Moore – Tunnel Vision
William Murphy – Settle Here
CeCe Winans – Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album
Best contemporary Christian album
for KING & COUNTRY – Burn The Ships – WINNER
Crowder – I Know A Ghost
Danny Gokey – Haven’t Seen It Yet
TobyMac – The Elements
Chris Tomlin – Holy Roar
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born – WINNER
The Lion King: The Songs — Various Artists
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Various Artists
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – Various Artists