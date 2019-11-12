Indian Idol 11: When Aditya Narayan dropped Neha Kakkar onstage doing a dance routine. Watch

music

Indian Idol 11 has had quite a few interesting moments in its journey so far. This weekend’s episode will have another awkward moment - a teaser of the episode shows host Aditya Narayan dropping singer Neha Kakkar, while dancing on the stage with her.

The episode titled Desh Ki Awaaz will see many Indian singers lend support to the top 15 contestants of the show. During the show, one of the contestants Nidhi Kumari asks judge Neha to come onto the stage and shake a leg with her. Neha immediately complied and giving her company was Aditya who enthusiastically joined in. Mid way through the routine, he takes Neha by her hand but loses grip of her hand and she falls down.

Indian Idol 11 was in news a while back when one of its contestant Diwas of Jharkhand was gifted Rs 1 lakh by Neha, who was deeply moved listening to his story about celebrating Diwali alone for many years. Diwas, who has since left the show, had said how for many years he worked in a factory and heard crackers bursting at a distance. Moved by his tale, Neha reportedly asked him to get himself an air ticket with the money she gave him and buy new clothes and sweets for his family.

Neha was again in news when one of the contestants forcibly kissed her. The incident evoked mixed responses with Aditya saying that while one couldn’t foresee such things, an incident like this was not normal. He was quoted in Times of India as saying: “You can’t really foresee these things. It’s not a normal thing. Judges have come on stage a thousand times. I am sure he didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way. I understand what it is to have fans who are obsessed. I know this man has a tattoo of Neha on his hands. So in some way this man must have immense love for her. You kind of feel for them as well. But you need to make them aware of where to draw the line.”

Co-judge Vishal Dadlani, however, had thought of calling the cops. Replying to a fan’s comment on the incident, Vishal had said “I suggested that the police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11.”. The fan had written, “@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi (Sir you should have slapped the guy).. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily.”

