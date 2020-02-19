Indian stranded on coronavirus-striken ship sings Arijit Singh song in heartwarming video message

music

Amid the dreaded coronavirus infection and fear due to many positive cases of COVID-19 among the people stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, one of the crew members, Binay Kumar Sarkar, tried to lighten the atmosphere by posting a heart warming video on Facebook. Binay, who is one of the 138 Indians stuck on the cruise ship stranded at Japan's Yokohama, sang an Arijit Singh number in the video Chal Ghar Chalen Mere Humdum from the film Malang.

Before he sang, he gave very optimistic message to viewers. "You will get bored by seeing my (worried) face continuously on social media. There should be some hope for life around us especially during such times (coronavirus fear). We don't know if we are going back home or not. My friend is shooting this video on the ship. I have been stuck in this profession (being a crew member on a cruise ship) but my friend is on the ship for the first time. our families are really scared. We should remain happy and calm in such situations. I want to thank Arijit Singh for singing many songs that bring hope and happiness in such situations. I want to say to the people that we should move forward in life by solving our problems, no matter how bad the circumstances are. That's what life is all about.”

He also wrote on his timeline "Kuchh entertainment kar rahe hain sab Dost milke...feeling better..." (all friends are doing some entertainment...feeling better...)

Binay works at Bermuda Government Ship company as a seaman. He got married on April 20, 2018, according to his bio on the social media. He lives in West Bengal.

Binay, besides other Indians has been continuously sending SOS to the Indian government since the ship has been stranded in Japan.

Earlier on February 10, he had posted a video on Facebook and said, "Today 66 more people are infected with coronavirus... Day by day the number of infected people is increasing... Request Indian government to rescue us from the ship."

1 Indian crew who tested positive for #COVID19 among 88 new cases on #DiamondPrincess shifted to hospital for treatment. Indians receiving treatment responding well to the treatment. From today, disembarkation of only passengers started, likely to continue till 21 Feb. @MEAIndia — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) February 19, 2020

Meanhile, The India embassy of Japan on Tuesday had tweeted, "Till 1800 (JST) today, no new #COVID-19 positive cases confirmed on #DiamondPrincess since yesterday. All six Indian crew members already receiving treatment for COVID-19 are responding well to the treatment and their conditions are improving."

