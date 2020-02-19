e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Music / Arijit Singh ‘really excited’ to perform in Delhi after two years, says ‘crowd is very energetic’

Arijit Singh ‘really excited’ to perform in Delhi after two years, says ‘crowd is very energetic’

Singer-songwriter will perform in Delhi on February 22 at a concert presented by Fever 104. He lauded the high energy levels of the audience in Delhi.

music Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arijit Singh will perform in Delhi this Saturday (February 22).
Arijit Singh will perform in Delhi this Saturday (February 22).
         

Singer-songwriter Arijit Singh is set to make the month of love even more special for Dilliwalas, as he is all set to belt out his hauntingly beautiful songs at an upcoming concert in the city, presented by Fever 104. The concert marks his return to the Capital for a performance after two years, and he is “super excited” about it, just like his fans.

“I’m really excited to be in the Capital nearly after two years. We always have a great experience whenever we perform in Delhi,” says Arijit, appreciating the high energy levels of the city audience.

“The crowd is really very energetic, and they sing along all of the songs that we play. I am looking forward to performing with them again,” he adds.

Also read: Arijit Singh to perform in Delhi on Feb 22, check out his top 5 romantic songs

The singer, who is known for hits such as Phir Le Aya Dil (Barfi; 2012), Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushil; 2016) and Bekhayali (Kabir Singh; 2019) gets a different high from performing live in front of a crowd as he able to interact with them directly. He feels that concerts are perhaps the “only way” that helps musicians connect with their fans.

“We always love performing live for our fans, and singing with them. And it’s a very good feeling. They [live shows] are perhaps the only way for a musician to connect with the fans,” he signs off.

Arijit will perform live in Delhi on February 22 at the Sector 10 grounds in Dwarka. The show, which will kick off at 7pm on Saturday, will be his only concert in the Capital this year. Tickets are available on Insider.in, starting at Rs 2,499.

Meanwhile, Arijit is basking in the success of his songs Shayad, Haan Main Galat, Rahogi Meri and Haan Tum Ho from Imtiaz Ali’s recently-released romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
How to manage your Gmail inbox
How to manage your Gmail inbox
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Music News