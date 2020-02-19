Arijit Singh ‘really excited’ to perform in Delhi after two years, says ‘crowd is very energetic’

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:54 IST

Singer-songwriter Arijit Singh is set to make the month of love even more special for Dilliwalas, as he is all set to belt out his hauntingly beautiful songs at an upcoming concert in the city, presented by Fever 104. The concert marks his return to the Capital for a performance after two years, and he is “super excited” about it, just like his fans.

“I’m really excited to be in the Capital nearly after two years. We always have a great experience whenever we perform in Delhi,” says Arijit, appreciating the high energy levels of the city audience.

“The crowd is really very energetic, and they sing along all of the songs that we play. I am looking forward to performing with them again,” he adds.

The singer, who is known for hits such as Phir Le Aya Dil (Barfi; 2012), Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushil; 2016) and Bekhayali (Kabir Singh; 2019) gets a different high from performing live in front of a crowd as he able to interact with them directly. He feels that concerts are perhaps the “only way” that helps musicians connect with their fans.

“We always love performing live for our fans, and singing with them. And it’s a very good feeling. They [live shows] are perhaps the only way for a musician to connect with the fans,” he signs off.

Arijit will perform live in Delhi on February 22 at the Sector 10 grounds in Dwarka. The show, which will kick off at 7pm on Saturday, will be his only concert in the Capital this year. Tickets are available on Insider.in, starting at Rs 2,499.

Meanwhile, Arijit is basking in the success of his songs Shayad, Haan Main Galat, Rahogi Meri and Haan Tum Ho from Imtiaz Ali’s recently-released romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

