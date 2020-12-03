Inside Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal wedding reception: Newly-weds take to the dance floor, Bharti Singh, Govinda attend

music

After a low-key wedding with just family and close friends, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal were joined by celebrities from TV and Bollywood as they hosted a grand wedding reception. Dressed in a black tuxedo, Aditya looked quite dashing as he was joined by his bride, looking gorgeous in a floor-length red ensemble. She completed her look with heavy diamond jewellery. They were seen welcoming guests along with their parents, singer Udit Narayan and mother Deepa.

Among those who attended Aditya and Shweta’s wedding reception included Govinda with wife Sunita and children Tina and Yashvardhan, and comedian Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Inside videos from the reception showed Aditya and Shweta in the middle of a romantic dance with Aditya kissing her forehead. Aditya also danced to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye. Udit also danced with his wife on Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’s Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. Both songs were originally sung by the veteran singer.

Aditya and Shweta’s wedding took place on December 1. Given the Covid-19 restrictions, it was a small affair with only 50 guests present. The bride and the groom were seen dressed in ivory for their special day. The couple decided to tie the knot after 10 years of dating. They had met on the sets of the film, Shaapit. His father said that he didn’t know that they were romantically involved until very recently, when Aditya told him about his intention of marrying her.

The couple is planning mini vacations to Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg as Aditya has to be in Mumbai every week.