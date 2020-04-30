International Jazz Day 2020 takes the virtual route to bring together jazz-lovers

music

On the occasion of International Jazz Day this year, Jazz musicians and lovers have ensured that the coronavirus pandemic enforced lockdown won’t dampen their celebrations. From online live gigs to video talks and digital collaborations of artists around the world, the virtual world has opened up a new world of opportunities to mark this day and have a day full of jazz music.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, has brought together 75 artists from all over the world for a three-day long digital performance to celebrate International Jazz Day. There will be special online video performances that will be up on Facebook and Instagram pages of NCPA.

Giving a thumbs up to such online concerts and performances, jazz-fusion artist Aditi Ramesh says, “Live stream gigs have been really fun because normally we have a limited audience but when you perform online, it’s just attracts more audience and some might just stumble upon it. It’s bringing a lot of newer audiences which is great for artists and gives the listeners a chance to connect with us as well.”

While most artists plan to entertain the audience with virtual gigs to celebrate the day, Latin jazz musician Pradyumna Singh Manot has different plans. He says, “Because of this day, a lot of efforts go into promoting jazz music. Unfortunately, this year there won’t be any physical live performances but I’ll use the occasion to commemorate by talking to my students and audience about what great jazz musicians have done in the past and given to us as a gift.”

Bars and pubs in the city that go big every year to celebrate International Jazz Day have also decided to have solo performances online. Arjun Sagar Gupta founder of Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi, has planned digital performances for the melophiles. He says, “For the last 5 years, we have made sure IJD (International Jazz Day) celebrations are crazy. But for this year, we have identified solo artists who can do individual gigs online because the problem with doing live concert is; it is difficult to do synchronize with multiple performers.”

Music composer and performer, Sameer Rahat who played his last jazz gig on March 15 has been doing ‘virtual tours’ for latest album titled Aamad ever since the lockdown was announced. Reminiscing the memories of performing on stage, he states, “Nothing can replace the feeling of going on stage especially on such an important day and performing as compared to all the live mediums.”

Bringing jazz-lovers together and closer from all around the world, Delhi International Jazz Festival organised by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) in it’s 9th year which was planned for September 2020 this year instead of the usual months of February or March will be further rescheduled.

“After every fest, we were getting numerous applications and enquiries from individual artists and jazz groups from all over the globe wanting to participate. It’s unfortunate that we had anyway decided to host it in September due to other reasons but now it will further be postponed as the situation appears grim”, says the official.

