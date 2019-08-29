Kanika Kapoor grieves friend Annabel Treon’s death, shares beautiful memories. See them here

music

Aug 29, 2019

Singer Kanika Kapoor is grieving the death of her friend, wellness and meditation coach Annabel Treon, and has penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram, along with a few pictures together.

Sharing the pictures, Kanika wrote, “My precious sister Annabel. Rest In Peace. I have no words to express how I feel today! Worse day of my life.. holding on to all the beautiful memories forever...Love you.”

The pictures show the two clicking selfies during an outing, riding a four-wheeled scooter, having fun at an event, and simply hanging out with their girl gang. A picture also shows them with their respective families, at one of their joint vacations.

Several of her friends and fans also mourned Annabel’s loss. Farah Khan Ali wrote, “There was no one like @annabeltreon RIP.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, “So sorry about your loss...” Aparshakti Khurana, Kubbra Sait and Pernia Qureshi also offered their condolences to Kanika.

A friend of theirs wrote, “I’m so sorry I can’t believe it. I know you are suffering but think she must be in a better place... heartbreaking news.” Another said, “I am so sorry to hear about your loss she was an amazing person on the few occasions I did meet her she was always so humble and charming may. God bless her soul.”

Kanika had earlier shared several pictures with Annabel from their outing to London’s Natural History Museum in July. “I love you @annabeltreon #My love,” she captioned the picture.

Kanika shot to fame wit her song Baby Doll Main Sone Di, featuring Sunny Leone and composed by Meet Bros for the film Ragini MMS 2. Her other hits include Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt), Tukur Tukur (Dilwale) and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy).

