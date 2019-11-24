e-paper
Lizzo, Billie Eilish all set for American Music Awards, will Taylor Swift break Michael Jackson’s record?

The American Music Awards will kick off in a few hours and might mark a big night in Taylor Swift’s career.

music Updated: Nov 24, 2019 19:40 IST
Taylor Swift might just break Michael Jackson’s record of most AMA wins.
All eyes will be on Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards. The 29-year-old pop star, who has continued to publicly battle with the men who own her master recordings, is set to take the stage at Sunday’s show — a performance she recently said was put in jeopardy by Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. Swift could also make history at the AMAs if she surpasses Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is nominated for five awards and could best the King of Pop’s 24 wins. Swift will also receive the artist of the decade award, to be presented by Carole King, at the show, which airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.

Lizzo performing on stage in a file photo.
Swift is nominated for the top prize — artist of the year — along with Ariana Grande, Drake, Halsey and Post Malone, who is the leader with seven nominations.

The second most-nominated acts are Grande and newcomer Billie Eilish, who both scored six nominations each.

Eilish and Lizzo — who earned six and eight Grammy nominations, respectively — will perform at Sunday’s AMAs. Other performers include Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Green Day, Camila Cabello, Toni Braxton, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett, Kesha with Big Freedia, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World.

Malone, who will perform with Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne, is nominated for favorite male pop/rock artist, favorite rap/hip-hop artist, favorite rap/hip-hop album for Hollywood’s Bleeding and favorite rap/hip-hop song for Wow. His massive hit with Swae Lee, Sunflower from the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is up for favorite pop/rock song and collaboration of the year.

Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
Swift will compete for favorite female pop/rock artist, favorite adult contemporary artist, favorite pop/rock album for Lover and favourite music video for her equal rights anthem, You Need to Calm Down.

Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X — who also scored six Grammy nominations — are up for new artist of the year along with Ella Mai and Luke Combs.

R&B singer Ciara will host the fan-voted AMAs, to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Presenters include Regina King, Chadwick Boseman, Jharrel Jerome, Heidi Klum, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Constance Wu.

