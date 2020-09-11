e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / MCAI is not a body that comes under the copyright act: Kr$na

MCAI is not a body that comes under the copyright act: Kr$na

The rapper claims that his team has done their homework before going to the court

music Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:40 IST
Nishad Neelambaran
Nishad Neelambaran
HT Mumbai
Kr$na recently tweeted that IPL had plagiarised their anthem from his 2017 track
Kr$na recently tweeted that IPL had plagiarised their anthem from his 2017 track
         

Recently, rapper Kr$na claimed that the current Indian Premier League (IPL) anthem Aayenge Hum Wapas has been plagiarised from his original track, Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas (2017). However, Kr$na recently took to Twitter to state that the “Music Composer’s Association of India (MCAI) has suggested that plagiarisation of hip-hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip-hop songs sound the same. Speaking about the same, he says, “First of all, MCAI has no legal standing in this. They are not a body that comes under the copyright act. It is non serious and it also rubbishes the whole genre of hip-hop.”  

He also feels that this is just a way of distraction and states that “IPL and Hotstar are not taking responsibility”. “We have sent a notice to Hotstar and we are still awaiting a reply,” he adds. Dismissing MCAI’s claims that the track is not plagiarised and that it will not be considered much in the court of law, Kr$na says, “If you go through section 33 of our copyright act, there is no MCAI. There is only IPRS and PPL. We will obviously not go to court without doing our homework. point is that Hotstar and Disney needs to be held responsible for commissioning this work.”

tags
top news
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his uncle | All you need to know
Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his uncle | All you need to know
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In