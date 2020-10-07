Neha Kakkar’s picture with Rohanpreet Singh surfaces online, is it from their roka ceremony? See here

The clues pointing towards Neha Kakkar’s purported October 24 wedding to Rohanpreet Singh keep coming in. A new unseen picture has surfaced online and shows the two with his parents.

The photo, shared by an Instagram fan account, shows Neha and Rohanpreet sitting on a sofa with their hands entwined, joined by a man and a woman on either side. One look at Rohanpreet’s Instagram profile shows that they are his parents. Neha, though dressed in casuals, is seen sitting with a large, decorated gift bag in her lap.

Neha and Rohanpreet sparked relationship rumours when they shared a video of themselves lip-synching to the song Challa. In the video, Rohanpreet puts a ring on Neha’s finger. “#DiamondDaChalla With Most Beautiful DOLL I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life Amazing Song by One and Only The @nehakakka #ReelKaroFeelKaro #ReelItFeelIt,” he wrote.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, Rohanpreet also called Neha ‘Meri Zindagi’ while congratulating her for 1 billion views on her song Mile Ho Tum. He showered praises on her and her brother Tony Kakkar for the song.

Multiple media reports claim that the two will get married on October 24 in New Delhi. Neither Neha nor Rohanpreet have denied or confirmed the rumours.

As per a report in The Times of India, a source said, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic.” Another friend of Neha reportedly told Bollywood Hungama that there is no truth to the reports.

“No she’s not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don’t know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?,” the friend said.

