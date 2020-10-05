e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar to tie the knot with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Rohanpreet Singh? Fresh rumours take over internet

Neha Kakkar to tie the knot with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Rohanpreet Singh? Fresh rumours take over internet

Neha Kakkar has been hit with another new set of marriage rumours. This time, she being linked to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge participant Rohanpreet Singh. Neha was previously rumoured to be marrying Aditya Narayan.

music Updated: Oct 05, 2020 21:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hundustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh.
Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh.
         

After television host Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar is being linked to singer Rohanpreet Singh. Several news portals have reported that the singer is engaged to be married to Rohanpreet, who was a contestant on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

As per a few reports, Neha is going to tie the knot with Rohanpreet on October 24. Neither have confirmed or denied the reports so far.

 
View this post on Instagram

Shukar Hai Mere Rabba! ♥️👼🏻🙏🏼😇

A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh) on

A friend of Neha’s reportedly told Bollywood Hungama that the singer’s marriage rumours are completely false. “No she’s not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don’t know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?,” the unnamed friend said.

Earlier, her marriage rumours with Indian Idol host Aditya also turned out to be a publicity gimmick for the show and their music video with her brother Tony Kakkar. In an interview to The Times of India, she said, “Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Punjab ka jeeja’, leaves him blushing at the thought of Shehnaaz Gill

Not just Neha and Aditya, even their parents were on board with spreading the hoax. Aditya’s father, veteran singer Udit Narayan even publicly gave his blessings to Neha, saying that she would make a good daughter-in-law. Special promos for the ‘wedding’ episode were shot, with Neha’s co-judge, Vishal Dadlani officiating the ceremony.

With Rohanpreet, Neha has worked on a music video and even shared a small video clip of the two lip-synching the song Challa. Rohanpreet also shared a picture with Neha, writing, “Shukar Hai Mere Rabba!” He got a lot of compliments from his fans and friends and some even wished them ‘congratulations’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: De Villiers departs after Kohli gets to 9000 T20 runs
IPL 2020, Live Score: De Villiers departs after Kohli gets to 9000 T20 runs
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In