‘No one knows how badly these incidents affect your life’: Marina Kuwar’s cryptic post after Sonu Nigam names her in video

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 15:28 IST

Actor Marina Kuwar has said that she is battling depression, hours after she was named by singer Sonu Nigam in his video. She suggested that her depression was caused by certain ‘unwanted incidents’ that altered her life.

Marina, who has acted in episodes of CID and Aahat, wrote on Twitter, “When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents effect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life ! Feeling so depressed #Depression #Life #MarinaKuwar.”

In addition to these, Marina shared two quotes on depression on her Instagram stories. The first one read, “I have depression. But I prefer to say ‘I battle’ depression, instead of ‘I suffer’ with it. Because depression hits, but I hit back. Battle on.” She also shared another quote: “My life is very different. My life is very hard and very difficult.” She added the hashtag, #DifficultTimes.

On Monday, Sonu released a video on his Instagram account, in which he claimed T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar was the ‘mafia’ of the music industry. Sonu accused Bhushan of planting stories in the media and getting eminent musicians to give interviews against him.

Sonu went on to warn Bhushan not to mess with him and threatened to release Marina’s video online. “Marina Kuwar yaad hai na? Woh kyun boli, woh kyun back out ki, mujhe nahi pata. Media ko pata hai. Mafia iss tarah function karta hai. Uska video mere paas pada hai. Ab agar tune mere se panga liya, toh main woh video main apne YouTube channel pe daal dunga (Remember Marina Kuwar? I don’t know why she spoke out and why she recanted her statement. But the media knows. This is how the mafia functions. I have her video. If you mess with me, I will release the video on my YouTube channel),” the singer said.

Meanwhile, Bhushan’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar has claimed that Sonu is peddling ‘lies and deceit’ and that it is an attempt to gain publicity. She also called him ungrateful and said that T-Series gave him a break in the music industry and helped him grow.

