On his maiden trip, Tyga may visit Qutub Minar, India Gate; special platter is also being prepared for him

American hip-hop star Tyga is expected to arrive in the Capital tomorrow, April 20, by late evening for his debut show in India, which is a part of his world tour to promote his newly-released music album, Kyoto.

To ensure that his first time to India is memorable, the organiser of the event is leaving no stones unturned. Arjun Jain, organiser, shares, “Though Tyga is here for less than 24 hours, we want to show him around. Luckily, his performance will start much later in the night giving us enough time to show him a few key spots in the Capital.”

Tyga is known for his songs such as Rack City, King Of The Jungle, Faded and Wait for A Minute.

A scrumptious Indian meal has been planned well in advance for the hip-hop hitmaker. As per sources, Tyga is also keen on making a quick trip to places such as Qutub Minar, India Gate, and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib before he hits the stage.

The special platter that has been prepared for him will include Butter Chicken, Chole Bhathure, Biryani and Matar Kulcha in the main course, and special Mango Kulfi for dessert. The beverage menu will include Apple, Cranberry juices, Ribena and flavoured energy drinks, among others.

Tyga, who has worked with the likes of pop stars Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa, is excited to come to India. About his first trip to India, the 28-year-old artist had earlier said, “I’ve always wanted to tour India. The sights and sounds of the country are fascinating. I’m really excited to perform my new album, Kyoto, for all my fans out there.”

