Our message about biodiversity could have not come at a better time: Shaan

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:28 IST

Now, people know that if we leave nature alone, then nature has this inane ability to heal itself,” says Shaan, who feels that humans have, by now, probably realised that the world does not revolve around us. “The pollution levels have comes down, the skies are bluer, the marine life is getting better. We have this feeling that it is the humans who rule the world, but that is not true. Everyone just has a part to play,” says the artiste.

The singer, recently, on June 5th released a track titled, Dhak Dhak Dharti to commemorate World Environment Day. The track feature vocals from Adnan Sami, Papon and Shweta Mohan among others. “Our message about biodiversity could have not come at a better time. So, we wanted to get artistes from across the country, so that the landscapes from which they belong, is represented,” he says. The track is third in the series of collaboration with National Award-winning lyricist, Swanand Kirkire. “By now, we have developed a certain camaraderie. Swanand is a dear friend and he has the knack of saying the most poignant things in the most simplest of ways. He can connect with the common man and yet, get him thinking,” he says.

Shaan says that it is important for kids to understand the beauty of bio-diversity and it is up to us to assist them in doing so. “Our intent is to help kids who’re 5 to 10 years old, understand the importance of nature,” he says, adding, “They’re at an age where, if we make them understand something, they’ll remember it forever.”