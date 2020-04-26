e-paper
Home / Music / Phir Muskurayega India belongs to every Indian: Vishal Mishra

Phir Muskurayega India belongs to every Indian: Vishal Mishra

The composer composed the superhit track in collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Jacky Bhagnani. The track has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube

music Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:10 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Composer Vishal Mishra’s song Phir Muskurayega India starring Akshay Kumar, and others has become a huge hit.
Composer Vishal Mishra's song Phir Muskurayega India starring Akshay Kumar, and others has become a huge hit.
         

An artiste seeks understanding and the kind of love it has got, I think it is unprecedented. Phir Muskurayega India has reached every nook and corner of India and people are saying it has become like the new national anthem of the country and I think for an artiste, it is surreal that I have got this kind of reception,” says composer Vishal Mishra who composed the track starring several Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon.

Mishra says that he is very “happy that I could give people a message of hope and positivity with this song. I am so grateful and I am really looking forward to many many songs in the future”.

The composer, who has released three other songs in the last 20 days says that he is happy all his songs have received a lot of love from the audience. But as far as Phir Muskurayega India is concerned, he says the song is special and “belongs to every Indian out there”.

You can watch the song here: 

The track has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar’s production house and on how the song came together, Mishra, 28, says, “Every Indian is currently feeling an urge to help the country in whatever way possible. I remember pledging an amount to donate five days before I started composing this song. I had been putting a lot of content on social media to spread positivity and suddenly Jacky Bhagnani called me. He said ‘let’s make a song that sends out a good message and let’s out use the word corona, let’s just spread positivity’. So, I said give me two days because if I was going to make such a song, I wanted it to be perfect. It was very difficult to do it because I was alone in my studio. I had to produce it myself and play the guitar, bass, everything. But it all came together beautifully.” 

Mishra insists that he had an amazing time working with Kumar. “He has been in the industry for more years than I have been alive (laughs), so it was beautiful to work with him because he knows so many things. The small small inputs that he gave were amazing,” signs off Mishra.

music news