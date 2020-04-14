Pink’s thoughtful donations to hospitals in LA and Philadelphia

music

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 16:58 IST

It’s been excruciatingly difficult last few months for singer Pink and her three-year-old son Jameson. The singer got candid and shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the illness struck their home in mid-March, just as the pandemic began to shut down schools and other public spaces. Her son was the first to come down with the sickness and his symptoms “were all over the place.” She said they consulted their doctor who told them “just to stay home.”

Then she began to have symptoms, but was not entirely sure it might be from the virus. “I never had what they tell you to look for.” She explains, “At a certain point around March 18, March 19, March 20, when his fever was staying and going up. I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breath.” The singer has battled asthma all her life though she’s never experienced a major attack in the last 30 years.

Thankfully, she and Jameson were re-tested for the illness two weeks later and the results came back negative, as she previously revealed in an Instagram post.

Upon announcing that she had coronavirus, Pink pledged to donate $1 million to coronavirus aid efforts, including $500,000 to the hospital in Philadelphia where her mother worked for 18 years. “In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the front lines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center, she wrote. “Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.” She wrote.

“It’s inner-city, it’s North Philly, they don’t have a lot of resources or a lot of ways to have donations like that,” she said. “So it’s meant a lot to my mom, and to a lot of her friends who still work there.”

What a thoughtful gesture. With so much of gloom and helplessness all round, giving back never felt so good.