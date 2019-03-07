Priyanka Chopra is in love with Nick Jonas’ hilarious new look, see pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ chemistry in their first collaboration together, Jonas Brothers’ comeback song Sucker, was off the charts and the world did take notice. As Nick, along with brothers Kevin and Joe, continue promoting the video, Priyanka is in Andamans where she is shooting for The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.

On Wednesday, Nick shared a photo from the Late, Late Show With James Corden where the three brothers are playacting a concert with wigs that are straight out of 2006. The one being sported by Nick is particularly hilarious but wife Priyanka is loving the look. “This is amazing!! Love the curls baby,” she wrote.

On the same show, Kevin spoke about how his daughter Valentina was reluctant to share Nick with Priyanka when she first met her. When the host asked Kevin if his daughters approved of the new additions to the family, he said: “They definitely do now... but at first it was all rough going. My youngest daughter Valentina, she is very connected to Nick. The day when she met Priyanka, she put her hand around his shoulder, every time her hand would go around Valentina, she would just push it off.”

“And this just became an ongoing joke. I’m not sure Priyanka loved it at first but they’re cool.”

To this, Nick laughed and found the incident “funny”. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married at a palace in Jodhpur in an event lasting three days. The couple later hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 14:16 IST