Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas can’t keep their hands off each other in new behind-the-scenes video for Sucker. Watch

The Jonas Brothers have shared a new behind-the-scenes video for their latest single, Sucker, featuring singer Nick Jonas and his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra. The video shows the entire Jonas clan—Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas with Priyanka, actor Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife Danielle—coming together to shoot the quirky video.

Nick can be seen chilling in a bath tub, enjoying a bubble bath in the sun while sucking a lollipop. “As you can see I’m currently bathing in bath tub out in the sunlight at a castle. It’s a usual day for me. But I’m sure it is not for you,” he says. The video was shot around the New Years in England, in the same castle where Olivia Colman’s The Favourite was recently shot.

Priyanka is spotted strutting around the sets in her big yellow dress while the brothers try out the costumes or get their hair done. Nick and Priyanka are spotted cuddling with each other. “This song is about being hopelessly in love and you’ll do anything for the person,” Joe says about the music video.

Priyanka and Nick in a still from the video.

Priyanka and Danielle are seen petting some rabbits and corgis and then everyone comes together for a tea party in the garden and a fancy dinner. The video’s director Anthony Mandler is seen giving direction to the group for the dinner party scene and the team gives a final sign off, “That’s a wrap!”

Sucker, the first Jonas Brothers song in five years since the band’s split, climbed several music charts soon after its debut. Priyanka even shared pictures of the Billboard Hot 100 plaque that was sent to the Jonas Brothers for their hit single. They revealed during an interview on The Elvis Duran Show that they have recorded “30 to 40 songs” that they “can’t wait to release.”

Priyanka also shared yet another post to confess her love for Nick. In the post, shared by Priyanka on Instagram on Thursday, the two are seen gazing into each others’ eyes with big smiles on their faces. “To live for days like this.@nickjonas #boatlife,” she captioned the picture. The two are currently in Miami where Nick is shooting for a second Jonas Brothers music video since the band’s comeback last month.

