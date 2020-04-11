e-paper
Setting a routine can battle helplessness: Dhvani

Setting a routine can battle helplessness: Dhvani

In an interview with Dhvani Bhanushali she reveals what keeps her going

music Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:48 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Mumbai
Dhvani Bhanushali
Dhvani Bhanushali
         

I want to utilise this time to get better in life. I’m practising my music, writing songs and composing. I’m concentrating on my training and giving more time to it now than I used to before,” says singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who adds that she hasn’t had the chance of slowing down even during the lockdown.

But the Vaaste singer has no complaints. She’s happy to be part of T-Series’ The Care Concert, an all-star fundraiser concert that will be streaming across social media platforms. “I’ll be performing a set as part of this initiative. There’s a donation mechanism in place where after watching the concert, people can donate and all the money will go to PM-Cares. This fundraising concert is for a greater cause and to help those who cannot afford their treatments if they are tested positive for COVID-19,” elaborates the singer whose single, Vaaste recently marked one year of release.

Bhanushali adds that music has helped her keep calm at a time like this. “I used to read the numbers [of people affected and the death toll due to Covid-19] on my phone after waking up every morning. I’ve stopped that now because it stresses me out a lot,” she shares, adding, “It’s definitely important to be aware of what’s happening around the world but we should avoid overthinking. So, I’ve shifted my focus to making music and writing songs. It’s important to set a routine for yourself and stick to it as it can help battle helplessness.”

