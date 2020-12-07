Singer Akhil Sachdeva to tie the knot with Tanya Gulla in Jaipur on December 7

music

Singer Akhil Sachdeva, known for his hit songs from films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Badhaai Ho and Kabir Singh, is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Tanya Gulla in a private ceremony in Jaipur. The wedding is scheduled to take place on December 7 and will take place as per Covid 19 guidelines.

The singer on Monday shared a picture from their roka ceremony. Many of his industry friends including actor Vikrant Massey and producer Ekta Kapoor congratulated him. Vikrant wrote: “Congratulations Bhai. Wish you and @tanyagulla the best of everything life has to offer. Tons of love.” Well known film journalist and writer Mushtaq Shiekh wrote: “Mubarak ho.”

The beautiful Samode Haveli in Jaipur is the choice for their destination wedding. In a statement, he mentioned that the initial guest list was 200 but they had to cut it down to 120 owing to the pandemic. He said: “I wish I didn’t have to cancel the invitation for so many people. I had to say no to my distant relatives and friends and peers from the music fraternity. Earlier, we had planned to invite more than 200 people but we came down to 120 odd people. But I’m sure that with my family and closest friends, it will be one wedding to remember. When things get better next year, I would want to throw a celebration once again to those who cannot attend it now.” Additionally, every guest will be tested for Covid 19 two days prior to the functions.

As per a report in Times of India, the mehendi and cocktail ceremonies will be held on December 6. Given the pandemic, the duo had even thought of postponing the wedding but their respective families were against the idea. The singer was quoted in the report as saying, “Initially, we did think of moving the wedding date to early next year, but there were no dates till September-October. Our parents did not want us to wait for so long. We may host a celebration for people in the music fraternity and my extended family when things get better next year.”

Akhil and Tanya’s love story is nothing short of a pucca Bollywood romance. Six years back, after attending one of Akhil’s concerts, a 19-year old Tanya had declared that she would marry Akhil. The singer said in the statement: “Tanya had come to my concert six years back when she was just 19. She saw me for the first time and told her mother that when she grows up, she would want to marry me. After my concert, her mother came to me and said that to me. We became friends after that.”

Speaking about their relationship, Akhil said: “She knows me in and out. We have been thick friends since the past five-six years. There was a time when we were not talking to each other. Back then, I didn’t know that one day, I would be marrying the girl who wanted to marry me when she saw me for the first time. It is like a fairy tale. Tanya’s dream is coming true and I am so happy to be able to give this to her (laughs). And I am glad that I am marrying her.”

