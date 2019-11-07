Sona Mohapatra calls Hema Sardesai ‘sick, silly woman’ for defending Anu Malik, blaming victims

music

Sona Mohapatra has slammed singer Hema Sardesai’s defence of music composer Anu Malik, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Malik’s reinstatement as a judge on singing reality show Indian Idol fuelled fresh attacks on Sony TV, the channel that airs the show, for ignoring the allegations made against him, some of which suggest that he behaved inappropriately with minors.

Sona, who has been leading the charge against Malik with accusers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, wrote on Twitter, “Somebody tell Ms Sardesai that yes, it takes two bodies to even get raped but that does not mean the person getting raped is to be blamed? Also, this is called victim shaming & it is the reason why minors, survivors & their families haven’t formally complained? Sick, Silly woman.”

She continued, in a message to the ‘Indian media’, and wrote, “Dear India & Media, Dont you see what Anu Malik & his enablers, Sony TV are doing? Distracting us from the main issue?That of reinstating a multiple accused sexual predator on National TV & setting a dangerous example & giving a free pass for other such perverts.”

Somebody tell Ms Sardesai that yes, it takes two bodies to even get raped but that does not mean the person getting raped is to be blamed?

Also, this is called victim shaming & it is the reason why minors, survivors & their families haven’t formally complained? Sick, Silly woman. https://t.co/BK0uyqvWTX — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 6, 2019

Earlier, Hema Sardesai had written on social media that she has worked with Malik several times, and that he respects talent. Implying that the alleged victims were either agreeable to Malik’s advances, or that they are seeking publicity, Sardesai added, “I ask some of the singers who are talking against him... why were you quiet for so many years? Are you’ll trying to say all the other Music directors who you’ll worked with were Gods? Like seriously? Also if for publicity sake you are throwing stones at him, it’s not acceptable. I ask those known singers who got most of his big songs why are you’ll quiet today when you shld be standing by him? I mean it takes two hands to clap rite?”

Reacting to this statement, Neha Bhasin had written on Twitter, “Takes two hands to clap? Seriously? Slow clap for you mam with both my hands. Who wants publicity to come out in the open about Anu Malik. Lets not patronise others just coz you got lucky to be treated well.” She added, “And lastly if this was 2004 n i was a not a dumb 21 year old id not run away but slap him hard. Make a video of him and tell him to his face what every1 knows already he is. Jhooth bolna hai sabko bolo for me this topic is now over.”

And lastly if this was 2004 n i was a not a dumb 21 year old id not run away but slap him hard. Make a video of him and tell him to his face what every1 knows already he is. Jhooth bolna hai sabko bolo for me this topic is now over. https://t.co/RlDiU8aepD — Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) November 5, 2019

Sona responded to Neha’s tweet and wrote, “Neha,the minions of the patriarchy & perverts,people like Hema Sardesai don’t deserve even a mention here or anywhere in this discourse but it is obvious that they have popped up to serve the masters, shame the victims, survivors & bid to try weaken the Warriors! Won’t happen.”

Shweta Pandit had also reacted to Hema’s statement and written on Twitter, “This is beyond shameful. Does this statement mean that “a childabuse victim” and a “rape victim” are equally involved in getting themselves abused? seriously? What are you thinking? Disgusted with this statement.. that too from a woman!!! Highly insensitive and ignorant.”

Denying all claims, Anu Malik’s lawyer had said in a statement, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

Recent reports suggest that Sony TV is mulling over Malik’s future. Although Sona wrote on Twitter that she’ll believe it only when she sees some action being taken.

